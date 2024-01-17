Cornish Pasty Co. is headed to Glendale, here’s what we know

GLENDALE, AZ — Cornish Pasty Co. is finally expanding to the West Valley! According to the city officials, the storefront is set to open in downtown Glendale!

“Bringing the Cornish Pasty brand to downtown Glendale marks another exciting phase in our community’s growth,” said Daniel Sabillon, Deputy Director over Downtown Redevelopment, in a news release. “This new addition serves as a catalyst for the continued revitalization of the downtown area, attracting locals and visitors alike.”

According to the city of Glendale, the new location will be located on the ground level of the Gaslight Building at 58th and Glendale Avenues.

This West Valley location is slated to open spring 2024.

NEVER BEEN?

According to the city of Glendale, the location in Downtown will be the first one in the West Valley and the 12th storefront of the company in Arizona.

The business in known for its… you guessed it… signature pasties with different fillings.

By the look of the menu, the company’s traditional pasty is called The Oggie and has steak, potato, onion, rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

There’s currently Cornish Pasty Co. locations in Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Union Hills, and other parts of the Valley. You check the full list of locations right here.

