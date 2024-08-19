Watch Now
'Coming soon' to Scottsdale Fashion Square: Princess Polly, Aroma360, Zadig & Voltaire, Catch, and more

From fashion to ‘luxury scenting,’ here’s what’s coming
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at this month’s best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.
Princess Polly Lands in Los Angeles With First U.S. Store at Westfield Century City
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fashion Square has a handful of newly signed tenants that will be taking up space in both of its floor levels! Although official opening dates are to be announced, here’s a look at what’s ‘coming soon.'

Several new fashion stores that will open their doors at this mall include Johnston & Murphy, Zadig & Voltaire, and Lucky Rose Boutique.

Princess Polly, the trendy clothing company, will be located on Level 2 in between Lens Crafters and Express.

Aroma360 Luxury Scenting is expanding in the Valley, their location inside this mall is said to be on Level 1 next to L'Occitane.

New restaurants coming to the mall include Catch and Élephante in the Lower Level. Élephante Scottsdale is slated to open this fall.

Din Tai Fung, the world-renowned restaurant that originated in Taiwan will also be added to Scottsdale Fashion Square’s dining options. A representative of the company confirmed that the restaurant is coming to Arizona but are “unable to confirm timing” for its opening. Read more about the expansion of the world-renowned restaurant in the Valley, right here.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August. Read more about it right here.

