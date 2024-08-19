'Coming soon' to Scottsdale Fashion Square: Princess Polly, Aroma360, Zadig & Voltaire, Catch, and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fashion Square has a handful of newly signed tenants that will be taking up space in both of its floor levels! Although official opening dates are to be announced, here’s a look at what’s ‘coming soon.'

Several new fashion stores that will open their doors at this mall include Johnston & Murphy, Zadig & Voltaire, and Lucky Rose Boutique.

Princess Polly, the trendy clothing company, will be located on Level 2 in between Lens Crafters and Express.

Aroma360 Luxury Scenting is expanding in the Valley, their location inside this mall is said to be on Level 1 next to L'Occitane.

New restaurants coming to the mall include Catch and Élephante in the Lower Level. Élephante Scottsdale is slated to open this fall.

Din Tai Fung, the world-renowned restaurant that originated in Taiwan will also be added to Scottsdale Fashion Square’s dining options. A representative of the company confirmed that the restaurant is coming to Arizona but are “unable to confirm timing” for its opening. Read more about the expansion of the world-renowned restaurant in the Valley, right here.

