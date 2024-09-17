Comedian Felipe Esparza talks career ties to AZ and opens up about the ‘At My Leisure World Tour’

PHOENIX — In a one-on-one interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, comedian Felipe Esparza shares what the Valley can expect at the ‘At My Leisure World Tour’ and how his comedy beginnings have Arizona ties.

“They can expect to laugh a lot, and I'm bringing in like, 100% new material that they haven't heard,” shared Felipe Esparza. “A lot of people right now are fighting over their football teams right now […,] there's a lot of rivalries, people are fighting politically, but my show has none of that. It's just humor.”

Esparza tells ABC15 that he recently became a U.S. citizen and will be incorporating that life moment in his laid-back comedy stand-up.

The ‘At My Leisure World Tour’ will be at the Celebrity Theatre later this month.



Where: September 28 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

When: Celebrity Theatre [440 N. 32nd St.] in Phoenix

Ticket information can be found here

ARIZONA TIES

Esparza may be a big name in comedy with his Netflix special and had humble beginnings in our state. “Arizona is actually where I started doing my stand-up,” said the comedian.

Esparza recalls performing in southern Arizona as a new comedian. “I performed in a club in Tucson, [it was] like [a] bar - it was [a] real bad bar- but that was my first experience,” reminisced Esparza. “Then, I would always go to do these fundraisers in Phoenix, in Tempe for scholarships, but I never went there to perform and do a tour.”

The comedian now returns to the Valley with two shows at a familiar venue to him.

“You know what’s funny, I've done Celebrity Theater before, but empty. Then the stage [turned] really slow [...], so it was sad when [I was] performing [for] the audience, and then [when the stage] turned, [and] I was facing no audience. But now it's sold out, so I'm happy,” shared Esparza with ABC15.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this September. ABC15’s interview with Felipe Esparza is featured around minute seven of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

CROSS OVERS

Esparza is an international comedian, said easier than done. Why? Well, there was once fear himself if he’d be able to connect with people from other cultures, foreigners, and other backgrounds.

“I had great advice one time from Paul Rodriguez, a comedian because I was worried. How is my comedy going to cross over? How is it going to transcend to other cultures, to other nationalities? And he told me ‘Don't worry about none of that stuff. If you're funny the audience will cross over to you. It's not your job to cross over to them,” shared Esparza.

The comedian recently took his talents abroad where his friend's advice was validated during a couple of his shows there.

“I'm proud that my comedy has crossed borders. Like I was recently […] in Australia [where] I performed for 200 people in Melbourne, Australia and then [in] Sydney,” recalled the comedian and added, “I would think that my audience would change wherever I go, but no man, Latinos find me.”

Through the jokes and years, the comedian hopes to be remembered by his audience in an uplifting way.

“I want people to remember me as the guy who enlightened them and made their day better […] through the heartache, through the pain… my humor [is] what made them smile that day,” said Esparza.

