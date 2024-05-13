Watch Now
Christian Nodal announces US tour dates with a stop in the Valley

Here’s when tickets go on sale for the Glendale concert
Christian Nodal
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 13:29:28-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Christian Nodal is coming to the Valley! The popular Regional Mexican music artist from Caborca, Mexico will bring his 'Pa’l Cora Tour' to Desert Diamond Arena this September.

"I'm very excited that we will meet again very soon. I'm working very hard to make ‘Pa’l Cora Tour' even more surprising than the previous one. Get your Don Julio tequila ready so we can toast together. Wait for me, I'll be there. I love you all," said Christian Nodal in news release sent to ABC15.

Nodal is known for his hits such as La Intención, Ya Lo Sé Que Tú Te Vas, Botella Tras Botella, Adiós Amor, De los besos que te di, Ya No Somos Ni Seremos, and more.

WHAT TO KNOW

  •  Concert date: Sunday, September 29.
  • Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale
  • Tickets: According to a news release that was sent to ABC15, pre-sale begins on May 15 and tickets go on sale for the public on May 16 at cmnevents.com
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

