Christian Nodal announces US tour dates with a stop in the Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Christian Nodal is coming to the Valley! The popular Regional Mexican music artist from Caborca, Mexico will bring his 'Pa’l Cora Tour' to Desert Diamond Arena this September.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Christian Nodal is coming back to Glendale. ❤️‍🔥 Join us for the Pa'L Cora Tour on September 29. Presale starts May 15 at 10:00AM with code DDA24. On sale is May 16 at 10:00AM!#ChristianNodal #Glendale #Phoenix #Arizona pic.twitter.com/ZTgXzXe6jd — Desert Diamond Arena (@DDArenaAZ) May 13, 2024

"I'm very excited that we will meet again very soon. I'm working very hard to make ‘Pa’l Cora Tour' even more surprising than the previous one. Get your Don Julio tequila ready so we can toast together. Wait for me, I'll be there. I love you all," said Christian Nodal in news release sent to ABC15.

Nodal is known for his hits such as La Intención, Ya Lo Sé Que Tú Te Vas, Botella Tras Botella, Adiós Amor, De los besos que te di, Ya No Somos Ni Seremos, and more.

WHAT TO KNOW



Concert date: Sunday, September 29.

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

Tickets: According to a news release that was sent to ABC15, pre-sale begins on May 15 and tickets go on sale for the public on May 16 at cmnevents.com

