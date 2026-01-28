Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Arizona Cardinals' players commit to the 2026 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am

What to know about the stars hitting the green in the Valley
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — On February 4, a star-studded event will feature PGA Tour pros with celebrities—musicians, entertainers, and athletes—giving fans an exciting preview before the main tournament!

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has committed to play at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am!

Budda Baker | Travis Kelce

Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride, Budda Baker, and Zaven Collins are set to make their debut at the Annexus Pro-Am this year.

Other stars that have committed to the tournament include Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Carli Lloyd, and Emmitt Smith.

The Annexus Pro-Am has become a destination for legendary competitors across the sports world,” said Jason Eisenberg, tournament chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Bringing together athletes like Larry, Carli, and Emmitt captures the spirit of the WM Phoenix Open — elite competition, larger-than-life personalities, and an unforgettable experience for fans, partners, and players alike.”

Golf event with concerts for the par-tee

The WM Phoenix Open takes place from February 2-8 at TPC Scottsdale, featuring some of the top players in professional golf!

This week in February will also bring other stars to the Valley to perform at the ‘Concert in the Coliseum’ and the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series!

Here’s who’s coming and when they’re performing:

