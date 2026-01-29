Celebrate Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day in the Valley with themed treats and menus

PHOENIX — With Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day falling on the weekend, many local spots are offering special menus and sweet treats you’ll absolutely fall in love with!

Here’s a look at some festive dishes being offered at local businesses:



Barrio Queen is offering a special Valentine’s Day four-course menu for $36 per person from February 12 to 15. Call the restaurant for more details.



Kona Grill at Desert Ridge and Gilbert is offering special holiday menu items from February 9 to 16, including a chocolate-covered strawberry cocktail, The Perfect Pair Surf & Turf, Jones Soda Root Beer Float, and Warm Chocolate Molten Lava Cake.



STK in Old Town Scottsdale is offering a variety of holiday specials from February 9 to 16, including a Chocolate Covered Strawberry cocktail, Keluga Caviar, an 8-oz filet surf and turf, king crab pasta gratin, colossal lobster tail, and a chocolate lava marshmallow cake to share.



Lin's Grand Buffet is offering a special Valentine's Day promotion featuring all-you-can-eat snow crab. Available for one day only, guests can enjoy unlimited snow crab alongside a full selection of Chinese, Japanese, seafood dishes, sushi, Mongolian grill, made-to-order steak, and desserts.



The Phoenician Tavern is hosting an Anti-Valentine's Day celebration on February 13 and 14, from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. This event will feature a casual atmosphere, themed cocktails, shareable cuisine, and lively entertainment.



J&G Steakhouse is offering a special Valentine's weekend menu on February 13 and 14. Guests can choose from the restaurant's usual indulgent steak and seafood offerings, as well as a specially curated à la carte menu for the occasion



Want to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria in Cottonwood is offering a special Valentine's weekend five-course tasting menu for two, available after 4 p.m. from February 13 to 15, featuring farm-to-table ingredients and optional wine pairings with scenic views.

Activities to keep in mind