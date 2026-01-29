Celebrate Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day in the Valley with themed treats and menus

PHOENIX — With Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day falling on the weekend, many local spots are offering special menus and sweet treats you’ll absolutely fall in love with!
Here’s a look at some festive dishes being offered at local businesses:
- Barrio Queen is offering a special Valentine’s Day four-course menu for $36 per person from February 12 to 15. Call the restaurant for more details.
- Kona Grill at Desert Ridge and Gilbert is offering special holiday menu items from February 9 to 16, including a chocolate-covered strawberry cocktail, The Perfect Pair Surf & Turf, Jones Soda Root Beer Float, and Warm Chocolate Molten Lava Cake.
- STK in Old Town Scottsdale is offering a variety of holiday specials from February 9 to 16, including a Chocolate Covered Strawberry cocktail, Keluga Caviar, an 8-oz filet surf and turf, king crab pasta gratin, colossal lobster tail, and a chocolate lava marshmallow cake to share.
- Lin’s Grand Buffet is offering a special Valentine's Day promotion featuring all-you-can-eat snow crab. Available for one day only, guests can enjoy unlimited snow crab alongside a full selection of Chinese, Japanese, seafood dishes, sushi, Mongolian grill, made-to-order steak, and desserts.
- The Phoenician Tavern is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day celebration on February 13 and 14, from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. This event will feature a casual atmosphere, themed cocktails, shareable cuisine, and lively entertainment.
- J&G Steakhouse is offering a special Valentine's weekend menu on February 13 and 14. Guests can choose from the restaurant's usual indulgent steak and seafood offerings, as well as a specially curated à la carte menu for the occasion
- Want to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria in Cottonwood is offering a special Valentine’s weekend five-course tasting menu for two, available after 4 p.m. from February 13 to 15, featuring farm-to-table ingredients and optional wine pairings with scenic views.
More Things to Do stories:
Activities to keep in mind
- Valentine’s happening at Desert Ridge Marketplace: On February 14, soak in the romantic ambiance with a live saxophonist performing on the property from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., located by the Barnes & Noble Courtyard. From February 1 through Valentine’s Day, shoppers can step into a Floral Phone Booth photo op, complete with a working phone, to call that special someone!
- 12th annual Concours in the Hills: Mark your calendars and get ready to experience a love for classic cars, food, and live music in the breathtaking setting of Fountain Park on February 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 12925 N Saguaro Blvd.
- TUTUGETHER: This unique spot lets you get crafty and not worry about creating a mess for your masterpiece. Projects available at the studio: Rug tufting, pouring art [on bears, key chains, etc.], decoden art [ on iPhone case, tissue box, mirrors, jewelry bow, etc.].
- Arizona Museum of Natural History: Maybe you don’t want to stay out too late but want to experience something new. Check out this museum to see dinosaurs, pan for gold, learn about ancient civilizations, mammoths, and so much more!
- Chicken N Pickle: Live in the West Valley and want to try out Pickleball? This spot has courts you can reserve indoors! This entertainment destination also has outdoor pickleball courts as well as courtyard games like Jenga, Cornhole, Battleship, Bocce Ball, and Giant Yard Pong.