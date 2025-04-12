Casa Roja at The Fifty: State Farm Stadium unveils new experience ahead of the Cardinals’ new season

GLENDALE, AZ — State Farm Stadium is creating a new premium experience ahead of the Cardinals’ season. Say hello to 'Casa Roja at The Fifty.'

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of 'Casa Roja at The Fifty.'

The new limited seating experience promises an all-inclusive food/beverage program, seating on the 50-yard line, among other amenities.

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of what the view will be like from the 'Casa Roja at The Fifty' seats.

“First, it's the view and the sight line as you're seeing both sides of the field really, really well. Number two, it's an all-inclusive club, beer, wine, liquor, and food curated and designed by Sam Fox and his team. And then third, I'd say, just convenience. I think, whenever you're, you know, buying seats like this, like you just want, like, an easy arrival,” said Joel Adams, vice president of ticket sales and service for the Arizona Cardinals, in an interview with ABC15.

Arizona Cardinals There are only 500 seats selected for the new premium experience.

Ticket holders to the ‘Casa Roja at the Fifty’ experience are said to have reserved parking and can come in 90 minutes before kickoff and stay an hour after the game to enjoy its benefits.

There are only 500 seats selected for the new premium experience that’s located beneath the stadium's east side at the 50-yard line. “Ticket prices are $1,500 per game, and that includes everything from your ticket, parking and food and food and beverage,” said Adams. “We are selling all these [seats] as season tickets.” There are eight home games, so season ticket holders buying in on this luxury experience are looking to spend at least $12,000 for the regular season.

Arizona Cardinals “We squared off about 10,000 square feet, and we built bathrooms and did all the stuff that you need to do to make the best experience possible,” said Adams.

“We’re creating something truly special with Casa Roja at the Fifty that goes beyond what fans expect at a sporting venue,” said Sam Fox, in a news release sent to ABC15. “It’s an honor to partner with the Cardinals once again, building on the success we had with the Morgan Athletic Club. This new collaboration gives us the opportunity to bring the same level of hospitality, design, and culinary excellence that guests experience at our properties to State Farm Stadium.”

The new experience is expected to open this fall. “I think everything's moving pretty fast, and we're, we're going to be ready to go for the first game of this coming football season. So that's in September 2025,” said Adams.

State Farm Stadium is known to host more than just football games on-site; it has been a venue for some of the biggest concerts in the Valley.

Will Casa Roja at The Fifty be available for other non-sporting events? “So that's still to be determined,” said Adams.

