Arizona Cardinals to have luxury field-level suites, casitas at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — In case the casual fan experience isn’t enough for you, State Farm Stadium has announced brand new luxury viewing options even closer to the action.

We're not talking about the club level — the Cards have impressive plans right on the field.

Here’s what the Arizona Cardinals have in store, saying all of the new additions will be ready for the 2024 season:

Casitas:

At the south end of the stadium, there will be casitas on the field level, just behind the end zone.

The casitas will feature two stories, and have a “front yard” and “rooftop deck” with enough room for 20 guests.

Arizona Cardinals Renderings of Casitas

“Inside, guests can relax, enjoy the sights and sounds of the game, or follow the action on their large television screen,” the Cardinals say.

They will also have valet parking, a private stadium entrance, and all-inclusive food and drink.

Casita Garden Club:

Enjoy more than 13,000 square feet of an “outdoor garden patio” behind the casitas.

The Cardinals say it offers behind-the-scenes perspectives of the football players as they come in from and out to the field.

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of Casitas Garden Club

There will also be “high-end menu offerings and handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine.”

This area is open three hours before game time and an hour afterward.

The Morgan Athletic Club:

A “throwback” lounge at the north end of the field features all-inclusive food and drink, live music before and after the game, private dining room access, parking and more.

The vibe is a “throwback to that of a private, 1920s supper club with its lavishly furnished moody lounge and low lighting.”

This area is open three hours before game time and an hour afterward.

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of Morgan Athletic Club

Field boxes:

Private four-person and six-person seating will be available on the east and west sidelines on the south end of the field.

Only 66 sears will be available on each side of the field per game, and each box has a private TV and access to the Casita Garden Club.

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of Field Boxes

Field suites, field seats, and tunnel suites:

Fans can get other options on the north end of the field, including suites near the 20-yard line for 12 people, seats in the end zone, or even suites in the tunnel.

These seats allow access to the Morgan Athletic Club.

Arizona Cardinals Rendering of Field Seats

How much will they cost?

Exact prices for the new amenities and options were not readily available Monday.

Fans can put in their seating priority deposits now — and the Casitas will put you back at least $10,000 for a deposit. The field seats require deposits of $500.

"Tickets for the Arizona Cardinals Luxury Field Seating Priority Deposit games go on sale after the NFL releases the regular season schedule, which usually occurs around May each year and tends to sell out fast," according to the ticketing site.

Still, these pricey options don't mean Cardinals games are becoming more expensive for everyone.

The Cardinals have long been on the list of the most affordable NFL fan experiences and they are expected to stay that way when tickets go on sale for the 2024 season.