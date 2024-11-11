Watch Now
‘Carry On,’ 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar announces opening date for its Phoenix experience

What to do if you want to ‘take flight’ at the new Downtown Phoenix bar
Here’s what you need to know about this 1960s-early 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar that’s coming to Downtown Phoenix.
The “aircraft” for this experience will seat up to 30 seats.
PHOENIX — The wait is coming to an end for the new cocktail bar that’s been in the works inside Wren & Wolf! Carry On, the 70s airplane-inspired experience, announced on its social media pages that it will take flight this November!

In a previous interview with ABC15, owner Theodore Myers shared that guests will board the plane through a jet bridge.

And much like a flight, you’ll need to book a ticket.

According to a representative of the company, the cost of the ticket will include the guest’s selected seat in the experience, a welcome cocktail, and a welcome snack. The rest of the cocktail menu will be available for purchase.

The ‘first flight’ will be to Mexico City; this destination will influence the menu’s cocktails with its different flavor profiles and ingredients.

Carry On recently announced that Jax Donahue, owner of Pour Form Consulting, will join Pretty Decent Concepts- the group behind Wren & Wolf and Trophy Room- on this concept.

"We’re so excited for Jax to join the Pretty Decent Concepts team and help bring the 'Carry On' project to life," said Myers in a news release sent to ABC15. "We didn’t want Carry On to just be a fun idea in a cool room, we knew it needed to have a world-class cocktail program to go along with it. We’re so grateful to have Jax on our team overseeing the vision, and take the concept to new heights.”

The video in the player above features ABC15’s previous coverage on Carry On.

The new cocktail experience takes place inside Wren & Wolf [2 N Central Ave #101] in Phoenix.

