Buqui Bichi Brewing opens Phoenix location, third Valley tap room in the works

Buqui Bichi Brewing brought its flavors to the U.S. with its first Arizona location last year, and now the Sonoran company is marking its expansion in the Valley with a recent storefront in Downtown Phoenix! But get ready for more... a third location is in the works!

The beer is brewed and imported from Hermosillo, Sonora, in Mexico — the same place where the business was founded.

And don’t expect typical names for the beers — here are just a few: Sahuaripa [an India Pale Ale], Banquetera [a Kölsch Style Ale], Chúcata [an Amber Ale], Talega [a Coffee stout]. The business counts on its staple beers and has seasonal ones, too.

“I'm just trying to, you know, extend our culture over here to Phoenix,” shared Martin Hurtado, co-owner of the Arizona Buqui Bichi locations, to ABC15. “I just want people to taste what's in Mexico without having to leave here.”

Hurtado is a Valley entrepreneur who’s currently working to bring other concepts from Mexico to Arizona.

Other than its award-winning beers, all locations have a kitchen. “Oh, we have quite a bit of a variety on our food. I mean, anywhere from pizzas, hamburgers, tacos, and they all had the sazón of Hermosillo, you know like that taste of Hermosillo, Sonora,” said Hurtado.

Buqui Bichi Brewing Inside the Buqui Bichi Brewing location in Phoenix.

Hurtado confirms to ABC15 that he and his team are brewing up their third location in Scottsdale. Construction for this location is said to begin in February with the location slated to open in the fall.

IF YOU GO



Phoenix: 21 West Van Buren St., Suite 61, in Downtown Phoenix

Buqui Bichi Brewing Buqui Bichi Brewing Co. in Downtown Phoenix opened this January.

Chandler: 325 S Arizona Ave.

Scottsdale: Location to be announced; slated to open fall 2024.

