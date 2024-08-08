Watch Now
Better Buzz Coffee looking to hire as it expands to Tempe

Here’s what the coffee company has brewing for the Valley
‘Better Buzz Coffee’ will open its first Arizona location this month! Here’s a sneak peek at the Phoenix storefront.
Photo features an array of drinks from Better Buzz Coffee Company.
TEMPE, AZ — Better Buzz Coffee is brewing up a second location in the Valley! The coffee company, originally from San Diego, is headed to Tempe.

The company is buzzing about its expansion on social media after a call out for baristas on its social media page. Those who are hired will reportedly be trained at the Better Buzz Coffee location at 717 E. Glendale Ave.

“We are looking for Baristas who want to work 22+ hours per week. Our baristas are paid hourly between $14.35 - $15.00. Our barista team is eligible for tips once the new location opens to the public,” reads the description on the online application form.

If you're interested in applying, you can do so here.

BETTER BUZZ EXPANSION

The California company opened its first Arizona location back in February 2024, but its plans to expand in the Valley have been a long time coming.

Earlier this year, a representative for Better Buzz Coffee had confirmed to ABC15 that there were planned openings for Tempe and Scottsdale.

The Northwest Valley will welcome a storefront on ‘Elm Street’ at the Surprise City Center. Click here to learn more about this business development.

The video in the player above showcases the first Better Buzz Coffee in Arizona.

