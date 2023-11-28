Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck coming to Scottsdale and Chandler in December

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck is headed to the Valley in early December to give Barbie fans exclusive opportunities for fun, photos and merchandise!

The themed pop-up shop will make stops in Scottsdale and Chandler on two consecutive Saturdays.

There will be brand-new merchandise including clothing, tote bags, jewelry, glassware, blankets, hats, water bottles and more.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

On Dec. 2, the truck will be at Scottsdale Quarter from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. "in the Quad near the fountain."

On Dec. 9, the truck will be at Chandler Fashion Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. "at the food court entrance."

