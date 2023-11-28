Watch Now
Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck coming to Scottsdale and Chandler in December

Get exclusive merchandise at the pop-up shop
Barbie 60th Anniversary
Posted at 9:31 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 11:52:05-05

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck is headed to the Valley in early December to give Barbie fans exclusive opportunities for fun, photos and merchandise!

The themed pop-up shop will make stops in Scottsdale and Chandler on two consecutive Saturdays.

There will be brand-new merchandise including clothing, tote bags, jewelry, glassware, blankets, hats, water bottles and more.

On Dec. 2, the truck will be at Scottsdale Quarter from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. "in the Quad near the fountain."

On Dec. 9, the truck will be at Chandler Fashion Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. "at the food court entrance."

RELATED: 'Barbie: A Cultural Icon' exhibit will open in Phoenix

