Ballet Under the Stars: Enjoy free ballet performances at Valley parks this September

PHOENIX — Ballet Arizona kicks off its season with free performances under the stars!

“There are food trucks, it is bring a long chair and your blanket and your kids and your family and your neighbors come together [to] watch this wonderful performance featuring the professional dancers at Ballet Arizona, you'll see three different pieces as well as a special feature of a local elementary school, they get to perform as well,” said Claire Martinez, director of community engagement at Ballet Arizona. “We have American Sign Language interpreters present to help make sure it's as accessible as possible. And it's just this really wonderful, relaxed evening of community and fun and dance.”

The free outdoor performances last about 1 to 1 hour 15 minutes. The performances begin at 7 pm, so it is recommended to arrive around 6 p.m.

Due to the high attendance, arriving early is advised to secure a good spot.

“At Ballet Arizona, our mission is to ignite the human spirit through the magic of dance. So, we want folks to come to our performances and feel inspired and connected with the people around them. Maybe they will go home and create their own art. Maybe they will be inspired to dance themselves. We never know. So really, our mission is to just have folks experience something that gives them joy, and then also, you know, to inspire community and togetherness,” said Martinez.

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets- here’s where to catch the ballet for FREE.



Thursday, September 18, at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills

Friday, September 19, at Chandler Park in the East Valley

Saturday, September 20, at Centennial Plaza Park in Peoria

Thursday, September 25, at Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park in Glendale

Friday, September 26, at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear

Saturday, September 27, at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix

SEPTEMBER ‘THINGS TO DO’

Ballet Under the Stars is featured in this month’s Things to Do show. See all Valley events here.