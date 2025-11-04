Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to Anthem for the 24th year

Enjoy a free concert, lighting ceremony, and more this holiday season at Outlets North Phoenix
Josh Frigerio, KNXV-TV/ABC15 Arizona
Outlets at Anthem is home to the largest Christmas tree in the state. It hosts a nightly animated show with lights on the tree and nearby buildings in the plaza. Shows are at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. <br/><br/>Where to see it: 4250 W Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086 (near the food court)
ANTHEM, AZ — It’s that time of year again: Outlets North Phoenix is setting up its iconic giant Christmas tree for the 24th year!

A 70-foot-tall fresh-cut tree is coming from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the California-Oregon border, arriving at the retail center in Anthem on Wednesday morning.

The tree, coined as the tallest fresh-cut tree in the state, will be decorated with thousands of ornaments, 10,000 LED lights, and a three-foot copper star.

It’s a weeks-long process that involves hundreds of hours of work, specially designed industrial wires to keep it steady, fire retardant, and more.

According to a spokesperson for the annual event, more than two dozen saplings from the tree will be planted to replenish the area where it was cut.

There will be a tree-lighting ceremony and free concert on Saturday, Nov. 15, starting at 5 p.m.

American Idol contestants Stefan Benz and Drew Ryn are scheduled to perform this year.

See the full schedule of holiday events at Outlets North Phoenix here.

