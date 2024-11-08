Arizona's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrives in Anthem on Friday

ANTHEM, AZ — It’s that time of year again: Outlets North Phoenix is setting up its iconic giant Christmas tree for the 23rd year!

A 70-foot-tall fresh-cut tree made its journey from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the California-Oregon border, arriving at the retail center in Anthem Friday morning.

The tree, coined as the tallest fresh-cut tree in the state, will be decorated with thousands of ornaments, 10,000 LED lights, and a three-foot copper star.

It’s a weeks-long process that involves hundreds of hours of work, specially designed industrial wires to keep it steady, fire retardant, and more.

There will be a tree-lighting ceremony and free concert on Saturday, Nov. 23.

See the full schedule of holiday events at Outlets North Phoenix here.