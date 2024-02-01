Applications now open for 2025 Grand Canyon Colorado River trips

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Want to raft the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon? The National Park Service is now accepting applications for permits for trips in 2025.

Interested adventurers can submit applications from Feb. 1 through noon on Feb. 26, 2024.

These permits are for 12- to 25-day noncommercial river trips. A total of 482 permits will be granted through a lottery system.

Those who are chosen to receive a permit will be notified by email and press release. There may be additional lotteries held throughout the year to assign canceled/unassigned permits.

You can submit an application to the lottery online here.