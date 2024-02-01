Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Applications now open for 2025 Grand Canyon Colorado River trips

Permits will be granted through a lottery system
GRAND CANYON AND COLORADO RIVER
IRA DREYFUSS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Colorado River flows through a portion of the Grand Canyon in Ariz., in this photo taken April 2000. The canyon's winding bluffs and precipices, which were works of progress before the dinosaurs, fill the landscape for miles. (AP Photo/Ira Dreyfuss)
GRAND CANYON AND COLORADO RIVER
Posted at 8:50 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 10:50:52-05

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Want to raft the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon? The National Park Service is now accepting applications for permits for trips in 2025.

Interested adventurers can submit applications from Feb. 1 through noon on Feb. 26, 2024.

These permits are for 12- to 25-day noncommercial river trips. A total of 482 permits will be granted through a lottery system.

Those who are chosen to receive a permit will be notified by email and press release. There may be additional lotteries held throughout the year to assign canceled/unassigned permits.

You can submit an application to the lottery online here.

More Things to Do stories:
WM Phoenix Open Graphic.png

Smart Shopper

Get FREE admission to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

abc15.com staff
11:32 AM, Jan 30, 2024
1966 Cadillac dEVille.jpg

Impact Earth

1966 Cadillac Coupe 'dEVille' Electro-Mod being auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson

abc15.com staff
5:26 PM, Jan 26, 2024
Sky Time Ropes: this area has a course for the little kids at the bottom of it and then has a three-level course above.

Things To Do

Pecan Lake Entertainment: a sneak peek at the Queen Creek all-in-one destination

Nicole Gutierrez
2:32 PM, Jan 26, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61