Angie’s Burger: the creators of ‘Salad and Go’ debut new concept in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Tony and Roushan Christofellis are known for being the creators of ‘Salad and Go’ and they’ve been quite busy since selling it in 2021! The couple debuted the third "Angie's" venture on April 30 - “Angie’s Burger!”

David Blakeman Photo features 'Angie's USDA Prime Steakhouse Burger Meal.'

Something to know: the other two ventures of the married couple are Angie's Lobster and Angie's Prime Grill.

Menu items from the new Angie’s Burger will be offered inside an Angie’s Prime Grill location in Phoenix.

“If we are going to make luxury food like Maine Lobster, Wild-caught Mexican Colossal Shrimp, USDA Prime Steak, and now Prime Steakhouse Burgers affordable to everyone, we cannot apply the traditional restaurant business model. We are going to have to be extremely innovative,” said Tony Christofellis, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We are a disruptive restaurant model changing what and how the average, hard-working American eats.”

David Blakeman Photo features 'Angie's USDA Prime Steakhouse Burger with Egg.'

MENU

According to a news release sent to ABC15, here are some of the menu items you’ll be able to order starting on Tuesday, April 30.



The Classic Burger is an “8oz USDA Prime Steakhouse Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, and a house-made Burger sauce.”

The Cheeseburger is an "8oz USDA Prime Steakhouse Burger with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, and house-made Burger sauce."

The Bacon Cheeseburger is an "8oz USDA Prime Steakhouse Burger with Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and a house-made Burger sauce."

David Blakeman Photo features "Angie's USDA Prime Steakhouse Burger with Bacon and Hand Sliced Sharp Cheddar Cheese.'

The Burger with Egg is the company’s “classic 8oz USDA Prime Steakhouse Burger topped with an over-medium egg.”

Burgers a la carte range from $7.99 to $9.99 and meals top off at $11.99.

IF YOU GO



You can access Angie ’s Burger menu items inside Angie’s Prime Grill Central Phoenix location [53 W. Thomas Rd].

Hours of operation: every day from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

David Blakeman Photo features 'Angie's USDA Prime Steakhouse Cheese Burger - Hand Sliced Sharp Cheddar Cheese.'

WHO IS ANGIE?

Angie’s Food Concepts is named after Tony Christofellis’ late mother Angela. The logo of the company is her signature and the heart icon in some signage is an homage to her too.

“It’s really significant because that represents the way she lived her life. She was a single mom, she had so much compassion, so much love, so much fight, so much energy. And she had so much fun — she was so full of light, it was amazing. And so that is like the basis of our culture at Angie’s. And that's...the type of people we hire — people with energy, people with fight, people with care, trying to help others,” shared Christofellis to ABC15 in a previous interview.