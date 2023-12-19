Creators of ‘Salad and Go’ to launch new Valley hamburger concept: ‘Angie’s Burger’

PHOENIX — Tony and Roushan Christofellis are known for being the creators of ‘Salad and Go’ but they’ve been quite busy since selling it in 2021- now they’re working on their third Angie’s venture… say hello to “Angie’s Burger.”

Angie's Burger Sneak peek of what you’ll get at Angie's Burger.

The Christofellis are the founders of Angie's Lobster and Angie's Prime Grill…. Angie’s Burger will be the third concept of Angie's Food Concepts.

Angie's Burger “The whole idea behind Angie's is to make these incredible luxury foods affordable to everyone. You know, the finer things in life shouldn't just be for the rich, it should be for us all,” said Christofellis.

“So similar [to] how we took a lobster meal that it's usually around $20 and sold it at $9.99 with fries and drink, we're going to do the same with these prime steakhouse burgers,” said Christofellis. “That'll be launching in January.”

Angie's Prime Grill Menu items featured here are from Angie's Prime Grill: Cobb Grilled Buritto Angie's Prime Grill AND the Seasonal Apple & Bacon Salad Angie's Prime Grill.



“We're [going to] launch it out of our test kitchen and our distribution center, that's [going] to be our first location,” said Christofellis; the location is also an operating Angie’s Prime Grill in north Phoenix [880 E. Lone Cactus Dr.].

At the moment, they’re “planning for three” Angie's Burger locations in the Valley.

+20 ANGIE’S IN 2024

Christofellis tells ABC15 that “20 additional locations just in 2024” of the three Angie concepts are slated to open in the Valley…. meaning you can expect to see more storefronts of Angie's Lobster, Angie's Prime Grill and Angie's Burger in the state.

Angie’s Food Concepts will also mark its expansion outside of the Valley with plans of opening two locations in Tucson and one in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WHO IS ANGIE?

Angie’s Food Concepts is named after Tony Christofellis’ late mother Angela; the logo of the company is her signature and the heart emoji in the food concept Angie’s Lobster is an homage to her too.

“It’s really significant because that represents the way she lived her life. She was a single mom, she had so much compassion, so much love so much fight so much energy. And she had so much fun, she was so full of light, it was amazing. And so that is like the basis of our culture at Angie’s. And that's, that's the type of people we hire people with energy people will fight people with care, trying to help others,” shared Christofellis to ABC15.

WHERE TO GO NOW

Angie’s Lobster



13670 N. Litchfield Rd. in Surprise

1901 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd. in Phoenix

835 W. Baseline Rd. in Tempe

2848 S. Signal Butte Rd. in Mesa

3131 E. Queen Creek Rd, in Chandler

Coming in 2024: Glendale and 83rd Ave (SE Corner) in Glendale

Click herefor hours of operation for each store.

Angie’s Prime Grill

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr. in Phoenix

1901 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd. in Phoenix

4326 W Thunderbird Rd. in Glendale

Coming in 2024: Indian School & 32nd St in Phoenix

Click here for hours of operation for each store.

