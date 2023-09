PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — The AMA Arenacross Championship Series is coming to Prescott Valley next year!

Some of the country’s top motocross riders will compete and show off their skills over 14 rounds with events in 13 cities, including Prescott Valley.

The Findlay Toyota Center will host the seventh round of the motorsports event on Feb. 2 and 3, 2024.

Provided by AMA event officials

The event begins at 7:30 each night.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. here.