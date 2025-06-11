Activate: new interactive high-tech gaming experience to open its first location in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Activate’ is stepping into the Valley to open its first Arizona location!

The new dynamic gaming experience will feature 13 high-tech game rooms, including Mega Laser, Strike, Hoops, Portals, and Mega Grid, which you may have seen on TikTok.

Some of the abilities you need to tap into for the games include agility, speed, precision, hand-eye coordination, memorization, and communication.

“We’re excited to introduce a completely new kind of entertainment to Arizona — one that fuses cutting-edge technology with physical gameplay to create an immersive experience unlike anything else in the state,” said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Scottsdale is the perfect launchpad for Activate’s expansion in the state, and we can’t wait to see how Arizonans respond to this bold new way to play.”

The first Activate location in Arizona is said to open "early this summer" in Unit 900 - 4848 E Cactus Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254.

Activate 'Control' game.

To date, Activate has locations across North America, the United Kingdom, and Dubai.

