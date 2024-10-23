Watch Now
A sneak-peek of the Rosson House Museum's spooky ‘Séances and Spiritualists Tour’

PHOENIX — The historic Rosson House Museum in downtown Phoenix is offering a spine-chilling "Seances and Spiritualists Tour" this Halloween season.

This experience takes visitors inside an 1895 Queen Anne Victorian home for an immersive experience into the world of spirituality and the supernatural.

Discover how Victorians attempted communication with the dead through seances, learn how visiting the morgue was considered entertainment, and wander up to the attic to hear ghost stories that haunted the 19th century.

While they won't be performing a seance on this tour, visitors will immerse themselves in the history of the era.

Click here for more information.

UPDATE: Evening tours have already sold out but normal day tours are available through the end of October.

