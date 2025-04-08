Watch Now
21st Annual Pat’s Run in Tempe: Times, parking, road closures, and general information

The event takes place on Saturday, April 12
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — The 21st Annual Pat's Run by the Pat Tillman Foundation takes place this Saturday! The big event draws thousands to the 4.2-mile run/walk that takes place through the streets of Tempe honoring Pat Tillman.

Annual Pat’s Run in Tempe | FILE
Whether you’re heading out to the run or will be in the surrounding areas, here’s what you need to know.

REGISTRATION DEADLINES

  • In-person 4.2-mile run/walk registration ends April 11 at noon.
  • The in-person 0.42-mile kids run (ages 12 and under) ends on April 12 at 10:15 a.m.
  • Virtual 4.2 4.2-mile run/walk ends April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
  • Virtual 0.42 Mile Kids Run (ages 12 and under) registration ends April 13 at 11:59 p.m.

PACKET PICK-UP

In the event? Bring your bib number when you head out for the packet pick-up times:

  •  Wednesday, April 9, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 10, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Friday, April 11, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Where to grab them: At the bottom of the northeast staircase of Mountain America Stadium [500 E Veterans Way].

GENERAL INFORMATION

  • Race day is Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Wheelchair participants begin at 7 a.m.
  • 4.2 Mile Run / Walk begins at 7:05 a.m.
  • The Kids’ Run starts at 10 a.m.
  • You can click here to see the event’s program book.

RACE DAY

  • Start Line: The start line is located at the intersection of Packard Dr and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
    • According to the Pat Tillman Foundation’s program book, runners in corrals 1-10 should arrive between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.
    • Those in corrals 11-28 can arrive between 6:45 and 7:15 a.m. “to make their expected start time.”
    • You can find the corral you were assigned by checking your bib number.
  • Finish Line: Inside Mountain America Stadium
  • New this year is the Tillman Tailgate at Pat's Run 2025.
    •  The tailgate is slated to have A main stage featuring live music, a Food Truck Alley, and an Expo Marketplace with interactive booths, explore vendors, and more.
    • Where: outside the north end of the stadium in Lot 59.

TRAFFIC

If you’re headed to the race, keep this in mind:

  • Limited free parking is available in the parking garages and lots surrounding Arizona State University.

Drivers in the surrounding areas pack patience. According to the City of Tempe, the following roadways will be impacted on April 11 and 12.

  • Packard Drive will be closed in both directions between Sixth Street and Rio Salado Parkway on April 11 from 4 p.m. until April noon.

The following streets will be closed from April 12 from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

  • Sixth Street will be closed in both directions between Rural Road and Veterans Way.
  • Alpha Drive will be closed in both directions between University Drive and Sixth Street.
  • Rio Salado Parkway will be closed in both directions between Rural Road and Ash Avenue.
  • Northbound Mill Avenue will be closed between Third Street and Washington Street/Curry Road.
  • Curry Road will be closed in both directions between Mill and College avenues.
  • Lakeview Drive will be closed in both directions at Washington Street.
  • Southbound College Avenue will be closed between Curry Road and Gilbert Drive.
  • Eastbound Gilbert Drive will be closed between College Avenue and Scottsdale Road.
  • Southbound Scottsdale/Rural Road will be closed between Curry Road and University Drive.
  • Northbound Scottsdale/Rural Road will be closed between University Drive and Curry Road.
  • Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed at McClintock Drive.
  • Eastbound SR202 off-ramp at Scottsdale Road will be closed.
  • Westbound SR202 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road will be closed.
  • Westbound SR202 off-ramp at Scottsdale Road will be restricted to northbound traffic only on Scottsdale Road.
