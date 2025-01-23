2025 James Beard Award Semifinalists: more than a dozen Arizona chefs, restaurants make the list

PHOENIX — The list of 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the James Beard Awards features 15 restaurants and chefs from Arizona!

“For 35 years, the James Beard Awards have stood as a testament to American food culture and its exceptional talent. What began as a celebration of culinary achievement has evolved into a platform leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation, in a news release sent to ABC15. “As we mark this milestone, we are committed to our vision of a vibrant independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community and economy, and drives towards a better food system.”

Restaurants and chefs from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Bisbee, Tucson, and the Gila River Indian Community put Arizona on the map… or in this occasion, on the list.

“This year brings renewed energy to the Restaurant and Chef Awards, as we shine a spotlight on the exciting talent shaping American food culture as well as beverage, which is a focus for us,” said Dawn Padmore, Vice President of Awards, James Beard Foundation, in the news release sent to ABC15.

2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards has added three new categories that include Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Here's who was selected from Arizona to be the 2025 James Beard semifinalists:

Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water



Lawrence "LT" Smith, Chilte, Phoenix, AZ

Best New Restaurant

Santo Arcadia, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Bakery

Patisserie Jacqui, Bisbee, AZ

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Antonia Kane, Course, Scottsdale, AZ

Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Hospitality presented by American Airlines



Kai, Gila River Indian Community, AZ

Outstanding Bar

Little Rituals, Phoenix, AZ

Best New Bar

Kid Sister, Phoenix, AZ

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Jax Donahue, Carry On, Phoenix, AZ

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)