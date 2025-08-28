2025 Arizona State Fair: New special deals, expanded entertainment, and the debut of 'September Nights’

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair kicks off Sept. 19 with new attractions, tasty deals, and extra fun for the family!

According to Lilli Scoglio, marketing and partnerships coordinator for the Arizona State Fair, the mission was to bring in new entertainment to the annual Valley tradition. The mission was evident in the artist selection for the Coliseum Concert Series.

“Every night, we brought in these concerts that we are super excited for, for AJR, Reik, Mastodon, Brett Eldridge, 2Chainz, and the Cult and The Format, being the first sold out Concert in the Coliseum Concert series history at the fair,” said Scoglio.

Here’s a look at the new special deals, expanded entertainment, and more coming this time around of the fair.

SEPTEMBER NIGHTS

“We have September Nights coming to the Arizona State Fair, it is an evening event in September only with all new entertainment and so many promotions,” said Scoglio.“We also have the format, which is a sold-out concert in the Coliseum, [including] CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE for kids and a drone show coming.”

The fair is expanding its entertainment offerings this year and opening at a later time in September.

“Every night in September, we open at 5 p.m., so we are really focusing on this whole evening entertainment experience. Every night at 8:30, there will be a drone show! There's going to be [Figure 8 Races], Lucha Libre Wrestling, WWE style wrestling, micro wrestling, to a turkey stampede,” shared Scoglio.

NEW DEALS TO KNOW

“Some September exclusives would be the ‘Dream Pass’ which is going to be one of the biggest ways to save at the fair. If you love carnival rides or games, you can get 10 rides or games plus your fair admission for just $45, which is a super amazing steal,” said Scogli,o who told ABC15 that this special pass covers the $17.50 admission plus 10 rides/games (about $100 value), giving roughly $120 in value for just $45.

Other September-only deals include "Munchie Madness" ($16 of food for $10 after 10 p.m.) and the “Super Value Coupon Book,” which will offer vendor discounts and a Bounce Back ticket for an October return.

This year, the Arizona State Fair is introducing $5 Food Flight Fridays, letting fairgoers sample a variety of foods for just $5.

“We're bringing a new food experience. So, in the past, we've had ‘Taste of The Fair,’ but this year, we're bringing ‘$5 Food Flight Fridays,’ where, if you purchase in advance, you pay $25 and you get five, $5 food vouchers, plus your fair admission. So, every stand is going to have a $5 option on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and that's the best time to come around and sample all those crazy fair,” said Scoglio.

Other annual fair savings—such as Read & Ride, Friends 55+ Day, Armed Forces Day, and Unlimited Ride Wristbands—will remain available.

You can check out all of the money-saving promotions here.

“We are coming back with Feel Good Friday, sponsored by Sanderson Ford, every Friday in October. You can bring seven cans of food and get into the fair for free. We also have unlimited ride wristbands on Thursdays, which you can purchase in advance online and save $10,” said Scoglio.