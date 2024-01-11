2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and celebrations in the Valley

PHOENIX — If you're looking for a way to commemorate MLK Day, here are a few events happening across the Valley:
AZ MLK
- Interfaith Commemorative Program
- When: Monday, Jan. 15 - doors open at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8:15-8:45 a.m.
- Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church [1401 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix
- Commemorative March
- When: Monday, Jan. 15 - the march assembly takes place at 8:45 a.m. and the march will begin at 9 a.m.
- Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church [1401 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix
- Festival
- When: Monday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W. Culver St.] in Phoenix
- Click here for more information regarding the three events listed above.
“PEORIA HONORS DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.”
- When: Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The event ceremony on the main stage begins at 11 a.m.
- Where: Peoria Community Center [8335 W. Jefferson St.]
MESA-EAST VALLEY DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PARADE
- When: Monday, January 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Mesa
- Where: The parade “starts at the Center Street and MLK Way intersection, travels south on Center Street to First Street, then east on First Street to Hibbert where it will end,” reads a news release by the city of Mesa.
- Click here for the list of road closures.
MESA-EAST VALLEY MLK FESTIVAL
- When: Monday, Jan. 15, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: The Plaza at Mesa City Center [56 E. Main St.]
More Things to Do stories:
HALF-PRICE ADMISSION ON MLK DAY
According to the City of Mesa, the Arizona Museum of Natural History will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the i.d.e.a. Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Arizona Museum of Natural History
- Address: 53 N Macdonald in Mesa
- i.d.e.a. Museum
- Address: 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa
CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
- When: Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.] in Chandler
