2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: Most expensive cars sold on the fourth day of the auction

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson unveils a restored 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 EXP known among car enthusiasts as “Little Red,” during the auctions in Scottsdale in January 2020. The 2021 Scottsdale auction begins on March 20.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 26, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson collector's car auction continues rolling along at the WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on the fourth day of the event:

A 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LV sold for $242,000.

A 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 sold for $220,000.

A 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 sold for $220,000.

A 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Hardtop sold for $220,000.

A 1979 Ford Bronco Custom SUV sold for $216,700.

A 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 sold for $176,000.

A 1970 Chevrolet K10 Custom Pickup sold for $176,000.

A 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Pickup sold for $172,700.

A 1972 GMC K1500 Custom Pickup sold for $165,000.

A 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Fuelie Convertible sold for $165,000.

A 1969 Chevrolet C10 Super Cheyenne Custom Pickup sold for $165,000.

Click here to look at the most expensive cars sold on the third day of the auction.

WANT TO GO?  

  • Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].
  • The event runs from January 20- 28; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.
  • Click here for ticket information, special experiences, deals and everything you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.
