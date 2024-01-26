2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: Most expensive cars sold on the fourth day of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson collector's car auction continues rolling along at the WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on the fourth day of the event:

A 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LV sold for $242,000.

A 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 sold for $220,000.

A 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 sold for $220,000.

A 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Hardtop sold for $220,000.

A 1979 Ford Bronco Custom SUV sold for $216,700.

A 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 sold for $176,000.

A 1970 Chevrolet K10 Custom Pickup sold for $176,000.

A 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Pickup sold for $172,700.

A 1972 GMC K1500 Custom Pickup sold for $165,000.

A 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Fuelie Convertible sold for $165,000.

A 1969 Chevrolet C10 Super Cheyenne Custom Pickup sold for $165,000.

