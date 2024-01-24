2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: most expensive cars sold on the second day of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It was a big day at Barrett-Jackson's second day of its collector car auction.
Here is a list of the top 10 cars that sold on Tuesday:
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle custom convertible - Sold for $121,000
Nikki Sixx' 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible - Sold for $110,000
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 RS custom coupe - Sold for $83,600
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible - Sold for $82,500
1966 Pontiac GTO convertible - Sold for $81,400
1969 Chevrolet Camaro custom coupe - Sold for $77,000
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL550 Mille Miglia 417 edition - Sold for 77,000
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle custom coupe - Sold for $77,000
1949 Ford custom convertible - Sold for $71,500
1969 Chevrolet Camaro custom coupe - Sold for $69,300
Click here for a look at the most expensive cars sold on the first day of the auction
WANT TO GO?
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].
- The event runs from January 20- 28; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.
- Click here for ticket information, special experiences, deals and everything you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.