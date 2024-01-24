2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: most expensive cars sold on the second day of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It was a big day at Barrett-Jackson's second day of its collector car auction.

Here is a list of the top 10 cars that sold on Tuesday:

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle custom convertible - Sold for $121,000

Nikki Sixx' 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible - Sold for $110,000

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 RS custom coupe - Sold for $83,600

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible - Sold for $82,500

1966 Pontiac GTO convertible - Sold for $81,400

1969 Chevrolet Camaro custom coupe - Sold for $77,000

2016 Mercedes-Benz SL550 Mille Miglia 417 edition - Sold for 77,000

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle custom coupe - Sold for $77,000

1949 Ford custom convertible - Sold for $71,500

1969 Chevrolet Camaro custom coupe - Sold for $69,300

