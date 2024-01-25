Watch Now
2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: most expensive cars sold on the third day of the auction

Lot 492 - 2006 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO SPYDER.JPG
Barrett-Jackson
Lot 492 - 2006 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO SPYDER.JPG
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 13:01:08-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson collector's car auction is in full swing at the WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on the third day of the event:

2009 Chevrolet Corvette custom coupe - Sold for $128,700

2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake - Sold for $126,500

1970 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS custom coupe - Sold for $121,000

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 custom coupe - Sold for $110,000

2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder - Sold for $110,00

1996 Prevost H3-41 custom coach - Sold for $110,000

1957 Chevrolet custom cameo pickup - Sold for $104,500

1970 Plymouth Duster - Sold for $99,000

2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 custom coupe - Sold for $99,000

2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake - Sold for $99,000

WANT TO GO?  

  • Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].
  • The event runs from January 20- 28; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.
  • Click here for ticket information, special experiences, deals and everything you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.
