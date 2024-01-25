2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: most expensive cars sold on the third day of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson collector's car auction is in full swing at the WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on the third day of the event:
2009 Chevrolet Corvette custom coupe - Sold for $128,700
2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake - Sold for $126,500
1970 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS custom coupe - Sold for $121,000
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 custom coupe - Sold for $110,000
2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder - Sold for $110,00
1996 Prevost H3-41 custom coach - Sold for $110,000
1957 Chevrolet custom cameo pickup - Sold for $104,500
1970 Plymouth Duster - Sold for $99,000
2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 custom coupe - Sold for $99,000
2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake - Sold for $99,000
WANT TO GO?
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].
- The event runs from January 20- 28; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.
- Click here for ticket information, special experiences, deals and everything you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.