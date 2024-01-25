2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: most expensive cars sold on the third day of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson collector's car auction is in full swing at the WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on the third day of the event:

2009 Chevrolet Corvette custom coupe - Sold for $128,700

2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake - Sold for $126,500

1970 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS custom coupe - Sold for $121,000

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 custom coupe - Sold for $110,000

2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder - Sold for $110,00

1996 Prevost H3-41 custom coach - Sold for $110,000

1957 Chevrolet custom cameo pickup - Sold for $104,500

1970 Plymouth Duster - Sold for $99,000

2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 custom coupe - Sold for $99,000

2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake - Sold for $99,000

