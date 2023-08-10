12 Arizona restaurants and breweries make it on Yelp’s 'Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat'

PHOENIX — Restaurants and breweries from Phoenix, Sedona, Flagstaff, Payson, and Show Low made it on Yelp’s “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat!”

Yelp says the 100 places were selected based on the following methodology: “We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "dog friendly," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2023. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest rated location,” explained the company with the release of its recent list on their site.

Here’s how the Arizona businesses ranked in Yelp’s list.

#4



Hideaway House

Address: 231 State Route 179 in Sedona

#12

Creekside Sedona

Address: 251 State Rte 179 [Suite B-8] in Sedona

#16



OHSO Brewery- Arcadia

Address: 4900 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix

#24

Duza's Kitchen

Address: 703 W Main St in Payson

#29



Arizona Wilderness DTPHX

Address: 201 E Roosevelt St in Phoenix

#31



Mother Road Brewing

Address: 7 S Mikes Pike in Flagstaff

#34

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

Address: 20811 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 101 in Phoenix

#40

32 Shea

Address: 10626 N 32nd St in Phoenix

#56



Pedal Haus Brewery

Address: 730 S Mill Ave Ste 102 in Temp

#66

Mesa Grill – Sedona

Address: 1185 Airport Rd in Sedona

#79

Angels Trumpet Ale House

Address: 810 N 2nd St in Phoenix

#90



The House - Show Low

Address: 1191 E Hall St in Show Low

The video in the player above features historic cafés and restaurants that you’ll want to visit in Arizona. Click here for restaurant descriptions and locations!