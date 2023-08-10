12 Arizona restaurants and breweries make it on Yelp’s 'Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat'

PHOENIX — Restaurants and breweries from Phoenix, Sedona, Flagstaff, Payson, and Show Low made it on Yelp’s “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat!”
Yelp says the 100 places were selected based on the following methodology: “We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "dog friendly," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2023. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest rated location,” explained the company with the release of its recent list on their site.
Here’s how the Arizona businesses ranked in Yelp’s list.
#4
- Hideaway House
- Address: 231 State Route 179 in Sedona
#12
- Creekside Sedona
- Address: 251 State Rte 179 [Suite B-8] in Sedona
#16
- OHSO Brewery- Arcadia
- Address: 4900 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix
#24
- Duza's Kitchen
- Address: 703 W Main St in Payson
#29
- Arizona Wilderness DTPHX
- Address: 201 E Roosevelt St in Phoenix
#31
- Mother Road Brewing
- Address: 7 S Mikes Pike in Flagstaff
#34
- Sunshine Breakfast Bar
- Address: 20811 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 101 in Phoenix
#40
- 32 Shea
- Address: 10626 N 32nd St in Phoenix
#56
- Pedal Haus Brewery
- Address: 730 S Mill Ave Ste 102 in Temp
#66
- Mesa Grill – Sedona
- Address: 1185 Airport Rd in Sedona
#79
- Angels Trumpet Ale House
- Address: 810 N 2nd St in Phoenix
#90
- The House - Show Low
- Address: 1191 E Hall St in Show Low
