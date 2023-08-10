Watch Now
12 Arizona restaurants and breweries make it on Yelp’s 'Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat'

Here’s how the Arizona businesses ranked on Yelp’s list
Hideaway House, Mother Road Brewing , Arizona Wilderness DTPHX, Duza's Kitchen
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 15:29:42-04

PHOENIX — Restaurants and breweries from Phoenix, Sedona, Flagstaff, Payson, and Show Low made it on Yelp’s Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat!”

Yelp says the 100 places were selected based on the following methodology: “We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "dog friendly," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2023. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest rated location,” explained the company with the release of its recent list on their site.

Here’s how the Arizona businesses ranked in Yelp’s list.

#4

#12

#16

#24

#29

#31

#34

#40

  • 32 Shea
  • Address: 10626 N 32nd St in Phoenix

#56

#66

#79

#90

