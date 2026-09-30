Things to do: Arizona State Fair, USMNT vs. Mexico, ASU football and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 2-4.
Friday, October 2
When: October 1-November 1 | Thursdays-Sundays
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $20 admission
The Arizona State Fair is back with rides, fair food, games, exhibits, entertainment and more. Check it out Thursdays-Sundays until November 1.
Gin Blossoms at the Arizona State Fair
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60; fair admission included with concert ticket
Arizona's own Gin Blossoms kick off the State Fair's Coliseum Concert Series with hits including “Hey Jealousy” and “Follow You Down.”
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
When: Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: $15 admission | Free Parking
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show returns to WestWorld with hundreds of vendors, home improvement experts, demonstrations and ideas for projects around the house.
When: Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Vertuccio Farms, Mesa
Cost: $17; ages 2 and younger free
Vertuccio Farms kicks off its 28th annual Fall Festival with a five-acre corn maze, petting zoo, ropes course, mini golf, giant slides, games and more.
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The Phantom is calling one last time in Tempe as “The Phantom of the Opera” wraps up its run at ASU Gammage this weekend.
When: Friday through Sunday during regular zoo hours
Where: Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
Cost: Included with general zoo admission
More than 60 prehistoric creatures have taken over the Phoenix Zoo as Dinosaurs in the Desert returns with life-size dinosaurs spread throughout the zoo.
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - October 18
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $72
The Tony Award-winning musical continues its extended run at The Phoenix Theatre Company, telling the story of Jean Valjean against the backdrop of revolution in 19th-century France.
Uptown Chandler's Rocktoberfest
When: Friday from 4:30-10 p.m.; Saturday from 2-10 p.m.; Sunday from 2-8 p.m.
Where: SanTan Gardens, Chandler
Cost: $25 admission
Rocktoberfest brings three days of live music, craft beer, cocktails, vendors and competitions to Chandler, including tribute bands, a brat-eating contest and more.
When: Friday from 6-10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Explore galleries, studios, local businesses and creative spaces throughout downtown Phoenix during the monthly First Friday Art Walk.
YSL Records & Young Thug Present: The New Generation Tour
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $57
Young Thug headlines The New Generation Tour, featuring music from his latest releases alongside fan favorites.
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Country singer Josh Turner brings his signature baritone and hits including “Your Man,” “Long Black Train,” and “Why Don't We Just Dance” to Chandler.
Saturday, October 3
When: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with paid museum admission
Experience the music and culture of Brazil with live bossa nova, samba and música popular brasileira performances, a capoeira workshop, crafts and curator talks.
Final Symphony: Music from Final Fantasy
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
The Phoenix Symphony performs music from “Final Fantasy VI,” “Final Fantasy VII,” and “Final Fantasy X” in a live orchestral celebration of the video game franchise.
When: Saturday; doors open at 5 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: $30 general admission
The sixth annual Phoenix Latino Pride Festival celebrates Arizona's Latino LGBTQ+ community with an evening of entertainment and festivities.
Crescent Ballroom 15th Anniversary Party
When: Saturday from 3 p.m.-late
Where: Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix
Cost: $29 general admission
Crescent Ballroom marks its 15th anniversary with two stages of music featuring local performers, bands and DJs.
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $150+
One of international soccer's biggest rivalries returns to the Valley as the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Mexico at State Farm Stadium.
College Football: Baylor vs. Arizona State
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Arizona State hosts Baylor in a Big 12 matchup under the lights at Mountain America Stadium. The game is ASU's annual Maroon Monsoon game.
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Rock musician Jack White brings his 2026 live show to Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
Sunday, October 4
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $36
Wu-Tang Clan closes out its 2026 North American Final Chamber tour in Phoenix, joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Rod Wave: Don't Look Down Tour
When: Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Rod Wave's Don't Look Down Tour makes a stop in downtown Phoenix with special guest Fridayy.
When: Sunday at 5 and 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Comedian Ron White hits the stage with his signature storytelling and stand-up to the Salt River Grand Ballroom for two Sunday performances.
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