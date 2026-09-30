Things to do: Arizona State Fair, USMNT vs. Mexico, ASU football and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 2-4.

Friday, October 2

Arizona State Fair

When: October 1-November 1 | Thursdays-Sundays

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $20 admission

The Arizona State Fair is back with rides, fair food, games, exhibits, entertainment and more. Check it out Thursdays-Sundays until November 1.

Arizona State Fair

Gin Blossoms at the Arizona State Fair

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $60; fair admission included with concert ticket

Arizona's own Gin Blossoms kick off the State Fair's Coliseum Concert Series with hits including “Hey Jealousy” and “Follow You Down.”

Matt York/AP Robin Wilson, left, sings as the Gin Blossoms perform during halftime of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

When: Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Cost: $15 admission | Free Parking

The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show returns to WestWorld with hundreds of vendors, home improvement experts, demonstrations and ideas for projects around the house.

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival

When: Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Vertuccio Farms, Mesa

Cost: $17; ages 2 and younger free

Vertuccio Farms kicks off its 28th annual Fall Festival with a five-acre corn maze, petting zoo, ropes course, mini golf, giant slides, games and more.

Vertuccio Farms hosts fall festival, fun for the whole family

The Phantom of the Opera

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The Phantom is calling one last time in Tempe as “The Phantom of the Opera” wraps up its run at ASU Gammage this weekend.

Dinosaurs in the Desert

When: Friday through Sunday during regular zoo hours

Where: Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix

Cost: Included with general zoo admission

More than 60 prehistoric creatures have taken over the Phoenix Zoo as Dinosaurs in the Desert returns with life-size dinosaurs spread throughout the zoo.

Phoenix Zoo | Linda Hardwick

Les Misérables

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - October 18

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $72

The Tony Award-winning musical continues its extended run at The Phoenix Theatre Company, telling the story of Jean Valjean against the backdrop of revolution in 19th-century France.

Uptown Chandler's Rocktoberfest

When: Friday from 4:30-10 p.m.; Saturday from 2-10 p.m.; Sunday from 2-8 p.m.

Where: SanTan Gardens, Chandler

Cost: $25 admission

Rocktoberfest brings three days of live music, craft beer, cocktails, vendors and competitions to Chandler, including tribute bands, a brat-eating contest and more.

SanTan Brewing & Distilling

First Friday Art Walk

When: Friday from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Explore galleries, studios, local businesses and creative spaces throughout downtown Phoenix during the monthly First Friday Art Walk.

ABC15 File | Phoenix First Friday

YSL Records & Young Thug Present: The New Generation Tour

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $57

Young Thug headlines The New Generation Tour, featuring music from his latest releases alongside fan favorites.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Young Thug performs during the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Josh Turner

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Country singer Josh Turner brings his signature baritone and hits including “Your Man,” “Long Black Train,” and “Why Don't We Just Dance” to Chandler.

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Country music artist Josh Turner performs in concert during his Punching Bag Tour 2014 at the American Music Theater on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Saturday, October 3

Experience Brazil

When: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with paid museum admission

Experience the music and culture of Brazil with live bossa nova, samba and música popular brasileira performances, a capoeira workshop, crafts and curator talks.

Musical Instrument Museum

Final Symphony: Music from Final Fantasy

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

The Phoenix Symphony performs music from “Final Fantasy VI,” “Final Fantasy VII,” and “Final Fantasy X” in a live orchestral celebration of the video game franchise.

Phoenix Latino Pride Festival

When: Saturday; doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: $30 general admission

The sixth annual Phoenix Latino Pride Festival celebrates Arizona's Latino LGBTQ+ community with an evening of entertainment and festivities.

Crescent Ballroom 15th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday from 3 p.m.-late

Where: Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Cost: $29 general admission

Crescent Ballroom marks its 15th anniversary with two stages of music featuring local performers, bands and DJs.

Crescent Ballroom

Mexico vs. USMNT

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $150+

One of international soccer's biggest rivalries returns to the Valley as the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Mexico at State Farm Stadium.

Andre Penner/AP Photo/Andre Penner United States' Alex Zendejas (26) and Turkey's Salih Ozcan battle for the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

College Football: Baylor vs. Arizona State

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Arizona State hosts Baylor in a Big 12 matchup under the lights at Mountain America Stadium. The game is ASU's annual Maroon Monsoon game.

Dave Shopland/AP Photo/Dave Shopland Arizona State Sun quarterback Cutter Boley, left, hands off to running back Kyson Brown (1) during an NCAA college football game against Kansas in London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Jack White Live 2026

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Rock musician Jack White brings his 2026 live show to Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Paul Sancya/AP Musician Jack White performs during half time of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Sunday, October 4

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $36

Wu-Tang Clan closes out its 2026 North American Final Chamber tour in Phoenix, joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Paul R. Giunta/AP Photo/Paul R. Giunta Raekwon, of Wu-Tang Clan, performs on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Rod Wave: Don't Look Down Tour

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Rod Wave's Don't Look Down Tour makes a stop in downtown Phoenix with special guest Fridayy.

Ron White

When: Sunday at 5 and 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Comedian Ron White hits the stage with his signature storytelling and stand-up to the Salt River Grand Ballroom for two Sunday performances.