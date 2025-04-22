The most powerful U.S. nuke ever built still stands in Arizona

GREEN VALLEY, AZ — Just south of Tucson, the Titan Missile Museum offers a rare glimpse into Cold War history — and the chilling reality of nuclear deterrence.

The museum houses the only preserved Titan II missile silo in the world.

The 103-foot intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) inside once stood ready to launch with just 58 seconds notice, capable of reaching the Soviet Union in under 30 minutes.

“This is the only place where you can see this kind of ICBM in its home,” said Brad Elliott of the Arizona Aerospace Foundation. “It carried a nine-megaton warhead — the most powerful nuclear weapon ever deployed by the U.S.”

Eighteen Titan II silos were located in southern Arizona, operated by four-person crews 24/7. Their mission: ensure readiness in case of nuclear attack.

“The idea was peace through deterrence — mutually assured destruction,” Elliott said.

Visitors tour 30 feet underground, seeing the control center frozen in time. The missile also played a role in NASA’s space program, launching Gemini missions in the 1960s.

Zack Perry

“That’s what inspires me,” said visitor Edward Maltby. “We never had to launch it. Someone made the right call.”

The site now stands as a sobering monument to the power we hope never to use.

Titan Missile Museum is located at 1580 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley. Adult admission is $19.95 for a 45-minute guided group tour.

