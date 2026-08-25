Phoenix Art Museum showcases global art, fashion and immersive experiences

PHOENIX — The largest art museum in the Southwest offers visitors more than 20,000 works from around the world and a cool escape from Arizona’s summer heat.

Founded in 1959, Phoenix Art Museum spans nearly 200,000 square feet in Midtown Phoenix. Its collections include contemporary, European and Latin American art, photography, fashion and works by Arizona artists.

Zack Perry

The museum is home to one of seven costume institutes in the country. Its fashion collection includes more than 9,000 objects, with notable pieces currently featured in “Colorwear: A Kaleidoscope of Fashion.”

Zack Perry

Visitors can also become part of the art through “The Instrument of Troubled Dreams.” The interactive installation by Canadian artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller uses music, voices and sound to create an experience that changes with each participant.

Zack Perry

With exhibitions rotating throughout the year, the museum offers something different to discover during every trip for visitors across Arizona.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 625 North Central Avenue, Phoenix. Adult admission is $23.

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