WATCH: Air Force veteran saves two lives in just four weeks

MARICOPA, AZ — Some people spend a lifetime hoping they'll know what to do in a moment of crisis.

For Luke Air Force Base service member Bryan Mosley, those moments came twice in less than a month.

First, while driving to work, Mosley witnessed a vehicle roll over and began to catch fire. He stopped immediately and helped pull one woman from the wreckage before first responders arrived.

Just weeks later, a call from his mother led to another life-saving moment. Concerned after not hearing from her longtime friend for several days, she asked Bryan to check on her. When he arrived, he discovered the woman had suffered a stroke and had been stranded on the floor for nearly two days.

Both individuals survived.

Mosley, who has served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 18 years, says he simply reacted to the situations in front of him. His wife, Emma, says that's exactly who he is — someone who puts others first without expecting recognition.

ABC15's Cameron Polom sat down with the family to hear how an ordinary month turned into an extraordinary reminder that heroes don't always wear capes — sometimes they just answer the call when someone needs help.

Watch the full story above to see why two Arizona families say they'll never forget Bryan Mosley's actions.