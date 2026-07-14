New Big Air Trampoline & Adventure Park opens in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Families have a new way to stay cool this summer with the opening of Big Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Glendale.

The 31,000-square-foot indoor attraction features wall-to-wall trampolines, a ninja-style gauntlet course, climbing walls, zip lines, dodgeball, basketball, arcade games and a dedicated toddler play area.

Zack Perry

The park also stands out with interactive technology that tracks movement, measures jump height and powers timed challenges, turning many attractions into friendly competitions where guests can race the clock or compete against each other in real time.

Fully air-conditioned, Big Air blends physical activity with digital gaming to create a more immersive experience than a traditional trampoline park.

Zack Perry

Whether visitors are tackling the obstacle course, chasing a personal best or simply bouncing for fun, the park offers families an indoor destination to beat the heat while staying active this summer.

Admission starts at $25 for 90 minutes, not including grip socks.

Big Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is located at 5665 W Bell Rd, Glendale. Click here for more information.