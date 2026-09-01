Inside Phoenix’s free Penske Racing Museum

PHOENIX — Racing fans can get an up-close look at six decades of motorsports history at the Penske Racing Museum in Phoenix.

Located at the Scottsdale 101 Auto Collection, the free museum features 18 race cars from Team Penske’s collection of more than 100 vehicles.

Zack Perry

Displays include Indy cars, stock cars, pace cars and other vehicles representing different eras and disciplines of racing. The two-story museum also showcases trophies from some of Team Penske’s biggest victories, including the Daytona 500 and races at Bristol and Dover.

Penske is celebrating 60 years of racing history and has earned more than 650 race wins during that time.

Zack Perry

The museum has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors since opening nearly 25 years ago.

Visitors can also explore the surrounding Scottsdale 101 Auto Collection, home to luxury dealerships including Ferrari, Maserati, Aston Martin and Bugatti.

Zack Perry

The Penske Racing Museum is located at 7191 East Chauncey Lane, Phoenix. Click here for more information.

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