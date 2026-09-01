WATCH: Cancer survivor turns her own battle into comfort for children facing theirs

Five years ago, Terry Kelly was undergoing chemotherapy and learning firsthand how difficult cancer treatment can be.

Today, she's helping make that journey a little easier for others.

The Tucson cancer survivor started making chemo capes after her own experience in treatment. What began as a personal project quickly grew into a community mission involving friends, family and volunteers.

Together, they've created an estimated 1,100 handmade capes for cancer patients, many of them children.

The capes are designed to provide warmth, comfort and a reminder that someone cares during an incredibly challenging time.

Even while settling into a new home in Arizona, Terry continues gathering volunteers to make more capes. Her latest effort will support CureFest, which Cancer Hope Network is participating in. The capes will be distributed free to cancer patients and families.

ABC15's Cameron Polom visited Terry and her volunteers to learn how one survivor turned her own cancer battle into a mission that's helping patients across the country and beyond.

Watch the story in the video player above.