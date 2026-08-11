Hike to the bottom of Meteor Crater on a guided tour

WINSLOW, AZ — Visitors can descend into Meteor Crater on guided hikes that offer a rare view of the Arizona landmark.

The crater, located off Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Winslow, is about 550 feet deep, 1 mile wide and 2.5 miles around. A meteorite impact formed it roughly 50,000 years ago, flattening the surrounding landscape.

Zack Perry

At the bottom, hikers can pose for photos with an astronaut display, examine remnants of early mining operations and look up at the crater walls from a perspective few visitors experience. The route also follows ground where astronauts trained.

Officials describe the 2-hour hike as strenuous and recommend water, careful footing and trekking poles.

Zack Perry

Guided hikes to the crater floor begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, weather permitting. Visitors who do not want to make the descent can explore trails along the rim and take in the crater’s expansive, otherworldly landscape from above.

The guided crater-floor hike costs $125 per person, including admission to the Discovery Center. Advance registration is required.

Click here for more information.

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