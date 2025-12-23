Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentAbsolutely Arizona

Actions

Giant Elf on the Shelf towers over Scottsdale Promenade for the holidays

The Scottsdale Promenade says the display might be one of the largest Elf on the Shelf installations in the world
A towering Elf on the Shelf is once again towering over the Scottsdale Promenade, becoming one of the Valley’s most eye-catching holiday attractions.
Giant Elf on the Shelf towers over Scottsdale Promenade for the holidays
Elf on the Shelf.png
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A towering Elf on the Shelf is once again towering over the Scottsdale Promenade, becoming one of the Valley’s most eye-catching holiday attractions.

The 40-foot inflatable elf is perched atop the promenade’s 125-foot spire, a structure originally built to honor famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Scottsdale Promenade says the display might be one of the largest Elf on the Shelf installations in the world.

The Elf on the Shelf is located at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Bell Road.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen