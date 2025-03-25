Exploring Taliesin West: Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert masterpiece

SCOTTSDALE — Nestled in the McDowell Mountains, Taliesin West offers a glimpse into the mind of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The site was originally built as Wright’s winter retreat and has become a celebrated architectural landmark.

“Taliesin West is Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter camp and desert laboratory,” said Bruce Orendorf, director of public engagement. “It’s folded right into the base of the Sonoran Desert mountains. He came here every winter from Wisconsin, starting in 1938, and used this as his laboratory to experiment with new materials and techniques.”

Wright, a pioneer of organic architecture, integrated nature into his designs. His approach emphasized open spaces and geometric influences derived from the surrounding landscape.

“If you visit the Garden Room, you’ll see a vastly open space,” Orendorf said. “He used a technique called ‘compression and release’ to guide visitors through his designs, creating a processional experience.”

Zack Perry The Garden Room At Taliesin West

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019, Taliesin West continues to draw visitors worldwide.

“It was the purpose of our vacation,” said visitor Keith Glennan. “We’ve been planning this for quite some time.”

Guests can explore the site through self-guided audio tours or behind-the-scenes experiences, immersing themselves in Wright’s visionary world.

Self-guided audio tours are $44 for adults, $31 for students (13-25 with a student ID), and $22 for kids (6-12).

