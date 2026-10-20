Dark Harvest brings new Halloween scares to Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new haunted attraction is bringing frightening fun to the Valley this Halloween season.

Dark Harvest is celebrating its inaugural year, offering four haunted experiences across approximately 20 acres.

The outdoor attraction features creepy corn mazes, chainsaw-wielding characters, and elaborate haunted environments designed to give thrill-seekers an adrenaline rush.

Zack Perry

Visitors can explore Ravenhurst Manor, featuring classic monsters, or brave Dead Acres, a farm-themed attraction filled with terrifying scarecrows.

The Lost Ones takes guests through a winding corn maze, while Zany Zeppy's Pizzeria features creepy clowns.

Beyond the scares, Reapers Row offers food vendors, live entertainment, and music.

Zack Perry

For families seeking fall festivities without the frights, Harvest Nights at neighboring DH Farms offers a pumpkin patch, illuminated trail and other family-friendly activities.

Dark Harvest is located at 2219 N. 99th Ave. in Phoenix and is open on select nights through Nov. 1.

Click here for tickets and more information.