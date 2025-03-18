Arizona's only drive-in movie theater keeps nostalgia alive

GLENDALE, AZ — The West Wind Drive-In in Glendale is Arizona’s last remaining drive-in movie theater and continues to offer moviegoers a nostalgic experience under the stars.

The theater, which opened in 1979, boasts nine screens, making it the largest drive-in on the West Coast. Two of its screens feature 4K laser projection, while the rest are digital. Audio is broadcast through your car's FM radio.

“It gives you a feeling of the good old days,” said General Manager Travis Brown. “It makes you want to enjoy time with family, which is very important, and it gives you a good alternative to sitting in an indoor theater.”

For many movie goers, the drive-in is about more than just films—it’s about tradition.

“It’s like bringing the comfort of our own home with us,” said the Garner family, who packed their truckbed with pillows and blankets for a movie. “I used to do this with my family growing up, and I love carrying on the tradition with my kids.”

West Wind also offers a wide selection of snacks, including popcorn, hot dogs, fries, and street tacos.

The West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In is located at 5650 N 55th Avenue. Click here for tickets and show times.