Coming to Westgate: Thirsty Lion breaks ground on its largest restaurant in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — Heads up West Valley- Thirsty Lion has officially broken ground in Glendale! The gastropub is set to open its largest restaurant in Arizona at the Westgate Entertainment District.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub The Glendale location broke ground on June 20, 2023.



The restaurant will be located on the corner of West Coyotes and Sunset boulevards.

According to a news release, the location is said to “offer 12,654 square feet of dining space for up to 515 guests.”

The new Thirsty Lion location is projected to open this December.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub A rendering of the Thirsty Lion Westgate location.

The new two-floor location is reportedly to have “an open-kitchen concept,” indoor & outdoor bars, patios on both floors and more.

GLENDALE BOOM

It’s no secret that the West Valley is growing- but how’s the progress of the new ventures in Glendale? Here’s a look into the new developments:

