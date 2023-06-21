Why a developer is building a new hotel in downtown Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Chris DeRose was looking at property in the city of Glendale's sports and entertainment district for development but his plans pivoted after learning about an opportunity in the city's historic downtown area.

"I first started going to downtown Glendale as a young attorney," DeRose, president of CivicGroup LLC, told the Business Journal. "One thing I noticed and liked immediately about downtown Glendale is that they preserve the historic buildings."

As a longtime fan of the area, DeRose said he worked with the city on a plan to develop a new hotel with an estimated 120 rooms to help bring in more events and guests to the city's civic center.

His team wants to build the hotel in a parking lot connected to the civic center near 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive.

