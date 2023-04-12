Here’s what we know about the first Arizona ‘Sugar Factory’ location

GLENDALE, AZ — Heads-up West Valley — Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open its first Arizona location at Westgate this spring!

SUGAR FACTORY Renderings from the inside of the Arizona ‘Sugar Factory’ location.

The well-known restaurant has locations across the country — in states like Nevada, New York, & Florida — and has become international with locations in Dubai and in the Bahamas.

SUGAR FACTORY Renderings of the candy dot wall that’ll be inside the Glendale location.

“We’re celebrating more than 14 years serving the most decadent sweets and treats around the world, and we are so excited to introduce our fun, family-friendly brand to Arizona,” said owner, Charissa Davidovici, in a press release. “From our photo op walls to our staff, every element at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Glendale is designed to give guests a memorable, Instagrammable experience from the minute they walk in, to the minute they leave. ”

So, what will this new business in the Valley have? Here’s what was confirmed to ABC15:



9,400 square feet of indoor space and over 1,275 square feet outdoors.

The restaurant will seat 128 people in the main dining area.

The business will count with a “pink private dining room with space for 18 guests."

The location will also count with a bar that's said to seat 26 people.

There will be an outdoor café seating for 40 people "adjacent to the walk-up ice cream bar on one side, and seating below an outdoor trellis on the other.”

SUGAR FACTORY “Sugar Factory, an extravagant brand of interactive experiences, is a perfect pairing for Westgate Entertainment District – a destination for premier food and fun,” said Jessica Kubicki, director of marketing for YAM Properties, in a press release sent to ABC15. “As we reimagine key elements of our center, we are pleased to welcome new, unique pioneers like Sugar Factory. Glendale locals and visitors are sure to be wowed by this compelling addition.”

The business offers brunch, lunch, and dinner and is known for its massive desserts, colorful dishes, and extravagant drinks. Some of their popular items include Monster Burgers, the King Kong Sundae that has 20 scoops of ice cream, and an array of cocktails that have been designed by celebrities like Pitbull, Nick Jonas, 50 Cent, Natti Natasha, Bruno Mars and Kevin Hart. Click here to see their menu.

