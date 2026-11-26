PHOENIX, AZ — Flu cases are starting earlier and spreading faster in Arizona this year, according to state health officials, affecting Thanksgiving plans.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said it has recorded 1,484 flu cases in the past week and 5,416 so far this season. Shane Brady, the department's deputy state epidemiologist, said the increase is coming earlier than the typical flu season.

"That is significantly higher than our five-season average, which is why we are making sure that we're telling everyone it's a great time to get your flu shot, especially with the holidays coming up," Brady said.

Brady noted that it takes about two weeks for a flu shot to build immunity, so the department is encouraging people to get before more holiday gatherings.

As for why the early spike is happening, the Department doesn't have an answer yet.

"I would say it's too early to tell, and the one thing we say about flu is that the only thing predictable about flu is that it's unpredictable. So each season is different," Brady said.

At Gateway Urgent Care, visits are up almost 20% compared with the same week last year, according to CEO Dr. Michael Dunn. He said most of those visits are respiratory cases.

Dunn said flu season usually starts in December, but this year it's been spreading "a lot faster than anybody anticipated."

The increase is putting strain on Dunn's staff, making it difficult to add more without planning weeks in advance. He said Gateway is now preparing for a busier season than it first expected.

"One of our facilities had nine patients walk in in a 45-minute period, and unfortunately, we got a really bad Google review that the patient was upset that he had to wait an hour. But that just goes with the territory in our business," Dunn said.

Aynthio Wilson, who lives in south Phoenix, said he's feeling symptoms heading into the holiday.

"I may not seem too sick, but I've been throwing up crazy. I don't know if I have the flu," Wilson said.

For people who are already feeling symptoms like Wilson, it may mean changing holiday plans.

"I'm really not trying to be out of the house because I'm not trying to get anybody else sick. But being that Thanksgiving's coming up, I ain't trying to be isolated from my family, but I just might have to be a little bit so I'm not getting nobody else sick," Wilson said.

Jorge Jimenez said he's keeping his holiday small because of his mother's illness.

"Tomorrow I was invited to Thanksgiving. But it's just a few people, very special, not too crowded. So I'm just avoiding a lot of being around a lot of people," Jimenez said.

Health officials and doctors ask anyone who feels like they may have flu symptoms to stay home for Thanksgiving, and recommend getting a flu shot as soon as possible.

You can find ADHS flu reports and a flu dashboard at azdhs.gov.