Domestic violence in Arizona: Recognizing the hidden signs of trauma and finding hope

PHOENIX — Domestic violence can leave wounds that last long after the abuse ends. While October is a time to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, it is also an opportunity to recognize the struggles of survivors and the importance of helping them heal.

New national and Arizona statistics underscore how widespread the problem remains.

Domestic violence by the numbers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, more than one in three women (34%) and one in six men (17%) in the United States have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

Here in Arizona, the numbers are also troubling.

The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV) received 1,655 calls, texts, chats and emails through its helplines between January and June 2026.

The coalition also reports that 71 Arizonans were killed in domestic violence-related homicides in 2025. Approximately 70% of those deaths occurred in Maricopa County.

But these statistics tell only part of the story.

For people who survive domestic violence, the emotional impact can continue for years.

Recognizing the signs of Complex PTSD

In an ABC15 follow-up, anchor Kaley O'Kelley spoke with Danielle Carpio, founder and president of The Healing and CPTSD Foundation, about the lasting effects of repeated trauma.

Complex post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as CPTSD, can develop following prolonged or repeated traumatic experiences, including domestic violence and childhood abuse.

Carpio says some survivors experience powerful emotional reactions that may be connected to trauma from years earlier.

"We will have these big reactions to what's happening right in front of us, and it's not anything to do with what's right in front of us," Carpio explained.

She says people experiencing those reactions may not immediately recognize the connection to their past.

That can make relationships especially difficult when survivors and their loved ones misunderstand what's happening.

Carpio believes greater awareness of trauma can change those interactions.

"Instead of what's wrong with them, we can start asking, what happened to you?" she said.

Her message encourages families, friends and communities to approach survivors with understanding rather than judgment.

Why recognizing trauma matters

Complex PTSD can affect emotional regulation, self-esteem and relationships. Symptoms may include difficulty managing strong emotions, persistent shame, a negative sense of self and difficulty feeling secure in relationships.

Not every survivor of domestic violence develops CPTSD, and emotional reactions alone do not establish a diagnosis.

Still, recognizing the possible effects of trauma can help people seek appropriate professional support and encourage loved ones to respond with compassion.

Carpio's foundation works to raise awareness, provide educational resources and advocate for greater recognition of Complex PTSD.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is about more than recognizing the lives lost. It's also about understanding the experiences of those who survive and reminding them that help, healing and hope are possible.

