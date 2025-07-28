Step Up for Autism Awareness: Join the 5th Annual YES Day Walk for Autism at Tempe Beach Park

TEMPE, AZ — ABC15 is teaming up with SARRC for the fifth annual YES Day for Autism, happening in late October in Tempe!

The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is proud to announce the fifth annual YES Day Walk for Autism™, a free community celebration taking place on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Tempe Beach Park (80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ, 85281).

Running from 9 a.m. to noon, the event features a 1-Mile Family-Friendly Walk, autism resource fair, live entertainment, pumpkin patch, and games for all ages — all while raising vital funds to support SARRC’s mission of delivering lifetime services to individuals with autism and their families across Arizona.

Attendees are encouraged to register and fundraise ahead of the event to help SARRC reach its $450,000 fundraising goal. Proceeds directly support programs that empower children, teens, and adults with autism to thrive.

Register for free at yesdayforautism.org.

Event Highlights – Sunday, Oct. 26:

· 1-Mile Family-Friendly Walk: Stroll at your own pace! Starts at 9:30 a.m. under the Mill Ave Bridge and loops along the canal.

· Autism Resource Fair: Explore tools, services and support for individuals and families navigating autism in Arizona.

· Live Entertainment & Special Performances: Enjoy high-energy performances that keep the morning lively and inclusive.

· Sprouts Pumpkin Patch: Decorate your own pumpkin — just bring your creativity!

· Carnival Zone: Face painting, crafts, games, and classic carnival fun for the whole family.

· Food Trucks: Enjoy a variety of tasty options from local food trucks on-site.