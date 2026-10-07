'On the Road with Let ABC15 Know' celebrates 10 years of free consumer help

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona's award-winning consumer advocacy program, “Let ABC15 Know,” is taking its free consumer assistance event back on the road this fall as it celebrates a decade of helping Arizonans navigate some of life's most challenging legal, financial and consumer issues.

The 10th annual “On the Road with Let ABC15 Know” event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the District Stage at Tempe Marketplace, located in the center of the shopping destination near Dave & Buster's.

More than 40 volunteer professionals and subject matter experts will be available to provide free, one-on-one guidance and answer questions on topics including:



Landlord/Tenant

Family Law

Debt Counseling

Solar

Estate Planning

Business Law

Contractor Issues

Social Security

Consumer Fraud

Auto Issues

Bankruptcy Law

Employment Law

General Consumer

Seniors

Attorney General's Office

For the past 10 years, the annual event has connected thousands of Arizona residents with trusted experts and resources, extending the mission of Let ABC15 Know beyond the television screen and directly into the community.

“Helping people find answers and solutions when they feel stuck is truly the heart of local journalism,” said Christel Bell, consumer investigator for ABC15 Arizona. “I’m grateful that we can provide this service to our community.”

Upon arrival, attendees will check in with volunteers who will help identify the type of expert best suited to address their concerns. Participants will then receive a number and meet privately with an expert for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Attendees are encouraged to bring any relevant documents and prepare questions in advance to make the most of their consultation time.

"We’re grateful for our volunteer experts and community partners who make this valuable service possible year after year." said Mitch Jacob, regional news director for ABC15 Arizona.

Event Information

What: On the Road with Let ABC15 Know

When: Tuesday, October 20, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: District Stage, Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281

The event is free and open to the public. No appointments are necessary.

About Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know is ABC15 Arizona's consumer advocacy franchise dedicated to helping viewers resolve issues, exposing consumer scams and wrongdoing, and providing trusted information that empowers Arizonans to make informed decisions. Through investigations, education, and community outreach events, the Let ABC15 Know team works to protect consumers and connect them with valuable resources.