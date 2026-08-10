6th Annual YES Day Walk for Autism Returns to Tempe Beach Park

TEMPE, AZ — Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) will host the sixth annual YES Day Walk for Autism®, a free community celebration, on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281).

“YES Day Walk for Autism is about bringing our community together to show what’s possible when we say ‘yes’ to acceptance, opportunity and support,” said Daniel Openden, Ph.D., president and CEO of SARRC. “We’re proud to celebrate our sixth year alongside such a supportive community and look forward to welcoming everyone for a fun, meaningful morning together.”

More than a walk, YES Day celebrates the autism community and everyone committed to creating a world where autistic individuals can thrive. Families, friends, educators, businesses and community partners come together for a morning of connection, encouragement and hope while saying "yes" to greater opportunities and brighter futures.

Participation is free, and those who choose to fundraise help expand SARRC's research, programs and services for autistic individuals and their families. Thanks to our presenting partner, Sprouts Farmers Market, YES Day offers a morning packed with family-friendly activities, community resources and opportunities to connect while celebrating the autism community.

Sunday, Oct. 25 Event Highlights

· Family-Friendly Walk: Stroll at your own pace beginning at 9:30 a.m.

· Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances throughout the morning.

· Sprouts Pumpkin Patch: Pick up a free pumpkin and decorate it with no-carve supplies.

· Resource Fair: Connect with more than 60 autism and community organizations.

· Carnival & Games: Enjoy crafts, face painting, games and prizes.

· Eats & Treats: Purchase food from a variety of local food trucks.

There will also be a designated Quiet Zone for anyone looking to take a break from the excitement, with quieter activities and a calming space to relax and recharge.

Registration is free. Learn more and register at yesdayforautism.org.