Young boy surprised with special gift from local police officers

A young boy left his home in a small Georgia town hoping to earn some extra cash, but he went home with way more than just some pocket change.

The Hapeville, Georgia, boy had been going door-to-door asking neighbors if he could do some yard work for them. He wanted to earn money pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges, according to the city's police department, because he was saving up to buy a PlayStation.

But not all of the boy's neighbors were open to his offer, with one calling Hapeville police asking to have him removed from the area.

After being dispatched to the neighborhood, one Officer Colleran talked through the boy's intentions and was "impressed," the department said in a Facebook post.

SEE MORE: 7th grader finds way to save honeybee populations

"The young man was polite, respectful and truthful," the post said. "Officer Colleran, a gamer himself was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal."

The officer and his friends then banded together to buy the PlayStation for the boy, plus a gift card for its membership that would allow him to play immediately.

The department posted a video of the surprise. In it, the officer opens his truck to the new device sitting there. The boy then covers his face, seemingly very surprised, and hugs the officer.

"Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!" the department said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com